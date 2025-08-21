Left Menu

Italian Duo Triumphs at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori secured their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open, defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. The tournament's new format, which favored singles rankings, saw the duo clinch victory in a remarkable final, earning a $1 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:03 IST
Italian Duo Triumphs at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

Veteran Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open, outplaying Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a thrilling final. The pair claimed victory in a reimagined competition that accentuated singles rankings, relying heavily on their experience.

The match culminated at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where an enthusiastic crowd applauded Vavassori's impressive forehand that sealed the title. The duo's triumph marks another achievement following their French Open win earlier this year, netting them a substantial $1 million prize.

The competition tested a novel approach, hosting matches the week before the main singles draw. Although attracting top-tier singles players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, it faced criticism for sidelining veteran doubles players, sparking debate on fairness and inclusivity in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Troops at the National Mall: An Unorthodox Approach to Crime Control

Troops at the National Mall: An Unorthodox Approach to Crime Control

 Global
2
BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Rare Wild Cat at India-Bangladesh Border

BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt, Rescues Rare Wild Cat at India-Bangladesh Bor...

 India
3
Punjab Offers Aid After Tragic LPG Tanker Explosion

Punjab Offers Aid After Tragic LPG Tanker Explosion

 India
4
Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025