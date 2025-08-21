Italian Duo Triumphs at U.S. Open Mixed Doubles

Veteran Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori successfully defended their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open, outplaying Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in a thrilling final. The pair claimed victory in a reimagined competition that accentuated singles rankings, relying heavily on their experience.

The match culminated at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where an enthusiastic crowd applauded Vavassori's impressive forehand that sealed the title. The duo's triumph marks another achievement following their French Open win earlier this year, netting them a substantial $1 million prize.

The competition tested a novel approach, hosting matches the week before the main singles draw. Although attracting top-tier singles players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, it faced criticism for sidelining veteran doubles players, sparking debate on fairness and inclusivity in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)