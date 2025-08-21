Left Menu

Champ in the Ring: Imane Khelif Denies Retirement Rumors

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif disputes her former manager's claims that she has retired. Despite cross-national training, Khelif remains active in the sport, criticizing the spread of false information. She aims to defend her title in future competitions, including the 2028 Olympics, despite past controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:32 IST
Imane Khelif

Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif has firmly denied rumors of her retirement, asserting she continues to train vigorously for future competitions. This statement comes in response to her former manager's claims that she had "left the world of boxing."

Khelif's career faced significant scrutiny last year when she and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting were initially disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to sex chromosome test results. However, both were later cleared and went on to win gold medals at the Paris Games, sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

Despite not competing since the Paris Games, Khelif is preparing for upcoming tournaments from Algeria to Qatar. Her commitment to boxing remains strong, and she plans to defend her title at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, amid ongoing controversies in boxing regulatory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

