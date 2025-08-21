From Australia to Umtham: Ian Vincent's Canoeing Legacy in Meghalaya

Ian Vincent, a former Australian canoeist, initially traveled to India almost 30 years ago with no inkling that he would eventually settle in the northeastern Indian state of Meghalaya. Enamored with India, Vincent married a local woman and made the picturesque region his home.

Vincent, now in his sixties, has played an instrumental role in popularizing canoeing in Meghalaya. Known for its numerous water bodies, the state previously lacked a significant presence in water sports. Vincent has since established the Meghalaya Canoe Association and actively trains youth to mold them into future canoe champions.

Remarkably, Vincent's family is deeply involved in the sport. His daughter, Elizabeth, has competed in international championships, while his wife, Sheila, helps manage the association. As the 2027 National Games approach, Vincent remains committed to fostering high-performance athletes.

