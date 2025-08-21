Indian Wrestlers Shine: Kajal Reaches Final, Shruti and Saarika Eye Bronze

In a remarkable display at the U20 World Wrestling Championships, young Indian wrestler Kajal advanced to the 72kg final after a series of stellar wins, including a dominant 15-4 victory over Emili Mihaylova Apostolova and a 13-6 triumph against Jasmine Dolores Robinson.

Meanwhile, Shruti advanced through the 50kg category with a narrow win over Violetta Biriukova and a commanding performance against Poland's Anna Yatskevych, before falling to Japan's Rina Ogawa in the semifinal. Additionally, Saarika showcased her skills in the 53kg division, reaching the semifinals before being bested by Ukraine's Anastasia Polska.

The Indian team's accomplishments extend beyond these. Suraj, competing in Greco-Roman 60kg, and Prince in the 82kg category are both contenders for bronze. Reena and Priya will compete for gold, following in the footsteps of Tapasya's gold and Srishti's silver victories, highlighting a prosperous tournament for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)