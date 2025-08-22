BCCI Opens Applications for Cricket Selection Committee Vacancies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has initiated the recruitment process to fill vacancies in its selection committees. Two spots are open in the senior men's national selection committee, while four positions are available in the women's panel, inviting experienced candidates to apply.

The criteria remain unchanged from prior years. Candidates must have played a minimum of seven Test matches or 30 first-class games, or alternatively, at least 10 One Day Internationals or 20 first-class games for consideration. Contract renewals and replacements of selectors are expected soon, according to a BCCI official.

The application process also extends to filling a role in the men's junior selection committee. Meanwhile, the current women's panel recently selected the squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The submission deadline for applications is September 10.

