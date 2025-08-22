Leadership Under Pressure: McReight Takes Helm Against South Africa

Fraser McReight, the new stand-in captain for Australia's national rugby team, promises continuity as he prepares to lead the team against South Africa in the upcoming Rugby Championship match. With the absence of injured skipper Harry Wilson, McReight remains committed to his natural style of play.

Appointed by coach Joe Schmidt, who described him as a 'quiet leader', McReight embraces the responsibility while expressing a preference for playing alongside Wilson. The 26-year-old, previously captain of Australia's under-20 team, aims to guide his squad through the match held at Cape Town Stadium.

Facing a formidable South African team eager to rebound from a previous defeat, McReight emphasizes focusing on defensive strategies and leveraging the experience of veteran teammates. The Wallabies have reflected on their challenges and plan to implement improvements learned from their initial encounter with South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)