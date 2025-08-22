India's Youth Shine: Bronze in Archery World Championships 2025

The Indian Under-18 women's recurve archery team secured a bronze medal at the 2025 World Archery Youth Championships held in Winnipeg, Canada. The team, consisting of Gatha Anandrao Khadake, Jiana Kumar, and Sharvari Somnath Shende, showcased a strong performance by defeating the USA with a 6-0 score in the crucial bronze medal match.

Ranked fourth, the Indian side received a bye in the initial round and subsequently defeated Mexico 6-0 in the second round. In the quarter-finals, they narrowly edged out Japan 5-3 but fell short in the semi-finals against the Republic of Korea, losing 6-2. Meanwhile, the Indian men's U18 recurve team, comprised of Agastay Singh, Soham Sharad Kanase, and Aditya Shivprasad Pawar, narrowly missed a podium finish, losing to Turkiye 5-3 in their bronze medal clash.

India's prospects in the championships remain high, particularly in the compound archery events. On Saturday, the U21 men's team will face Germany for gold, while the U18 team faces the USA. The 19th edition of this biennial event features 570 youth archers from 63 nations. India seeks to replicate its 2023 success, where it secured the highest medal tally.

(With inputs from agencies.)