Left Menu

Record Prize Money Unveiled at Historic Durand Cup Finale

The prestigious Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, concludes with a record prize purse of Rs 1.21 crore for the winners. The tournament, boasting a 250% increase in prize money, featured 24 teams competing across five cities. Key individual awards include the Golden Ball, Boot, and Gloves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:33 IST
Record Prize Money Unveiled at Historic Durand Cup Finale
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark announcement, the Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) has set a new benchmark with an unprecedented prize money totaling Rs 1.21 crore for the champions of the 134th edition of the tournament, the highest in its illustrious 137-year history.

The much-anticipated final, where defending champions NorthEast United FC take on newcomers Diamond Harbour FC, is set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. This year's edition saw a significant 250% increase in prize money, taking the total pool to a record Rs 3 crore.

Kicking off on July 23, the tournament featured 24 teams divided across six groups, playing in cities such as Jamshedpur, Imphal, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Kolkata. As the competition reached its climax, individual accolades such as the Golden Ball, Boot, and Gloves were awarded, alongside a Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

Nepal Joins Global Cat Conservation Effort: Big Leap for Big Cats

 Nepal
2
E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

E20 Fuel: Balancing Efficiency and Innovation

 India
3
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Jammu and Kashmir, Cause Flood-Like Situations

 India
4
Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

Fraudulent Loan Allegations Rock Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025