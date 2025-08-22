Record Prize Money Unveiled at Historic Durand Cup Finale

In a landmark announcement, the Durand Cup Organising Committee (DCOC) has set a new benchmark with an unprecedented prize money totaling Rs 1.21 crore for the champions of the 134th edition of the tournament, the highest in its illustrious 137-year history.

The much-anticipated final, where defending champions NorthEast United FC take on newcomers Diamond Harbour FC, is set to take place at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. This year's edition saw a significant 250% increase in prize money, taking the total pool to a record Rs 3 crore.

Kicking off on July 23, the tournament featured 24 teams divided across six groups, playing in cities such as Jamshedpur, Imphal, Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Kolkata. As the competition reached its climax, individual accolades such as the Golden Ball, Boot, and Gloves were awarded, alongside a Mahindra XUV 3XO SUV.

(With inputs from agencies.)