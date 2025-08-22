BCCI Shakes Up Selection Committees Ahead of Cricket World Cup

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the midst of a major reshuffle within its selection committees as S Sharath transitions from the senior panel to lead the junior selection committee, replacing Thilak Naidu.

Applications are now being accepted for vacancies in both the men's and women's selection committees, signaling a broader change in the BCCI's approach. The eligibility criteria remain consistent, requiring applicants to have had a significant playing career.

Insiders note that performance issues and strategic changes are driving this overhaul, as the BCCI prepares for the upcoming World Cup. The deadline for applications is set for September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)