Left Menu

BCCI Shakes Up Selection Committees Ahead of Cricket World Cup

The BCCI is reorganizing its selection committees, moving S Sharath from the senior to the junior panel, and replacing Thilak Naidu. Applications are open for vacancies in both men's and women's selection committees, reflecting a broader reshuffle. The deadline for applications is September 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:48 IST
BCCI Shakes Up Selection Committees Ahead of Cricket World Cup
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the midst of a major reshuffle within its selection committees as S Sharath transitions from the senior panel to lead the junior selection committee, replacing Thilak Naidu.

Applications are now being accepted for vacancies in both the men's and women's selection committees, signaling a broader change in the BCCI's approach. The eligibility criteria remain consistent, requiring applicants to have had a significant playing career.

Insiders note that performance issues and strategic changes are driving this overhaul, as the BCCI prepares for the upcoming World Cup. The deadline for applications is set for September 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025