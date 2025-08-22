Left Menu

Heena Kang Clinches Maiden Pro Title in Thrilling Golf Tour Finish

Heena Kang won her first professional title at the Women's Pro Golf Tour, overcoming a late challenge from Lavanya Gupta. Heena maintained her lead despite Lavanya's remarkable comeback attempt. Ananya Garg's strong finish secured her third place, while Jasmine Shekar faced difficulties on the course.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:45 IST
Heena Kang claimed her first Pro title at the 11th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at the Prestige Golfshire, after holding off a late surge by amateur golfer Lavanya Gupta. Kang had been in the lead with eight holes remaining, but Gupta's impressive play closed the gap substantially.

Starting the final day two shots behind Kang, Gupta initially fell five shots back but fought back with birdies on the 11th, 14th, and 16th holes. Despite needing another birdie to force a playoff, she finished with pars, allowing Kang to clinch the win by one shot.

Elsewhere, Ananya Garg delivered the best card of the final round, finishing with a 1-under 71 to secure third place. Jasmine Shekar, struggling at the front nine, ended fourth. Vani Kapoor remains atop the Hero Order of Merit, with several other contenders closely behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

