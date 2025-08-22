Heena Kang Clinches Maiden Pro Title in Thrilling Golf Tour Finish

Heena Kang claimed her first Pro title at the 11th leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, held at the Prestige Golfshire, after holding off a late surge by amateur golfer Lavanya Gupta. Kang had been in the lead with eight holes remaining, but Gupta's impressive play closed the gap substantially.

Starting the final day two shots behind Kang, Gupta initially fell five shots back but fought back with birdies on the 11th, 14th, and 16th holes. Despite needing another birdie to force a playoff, she finished with pars, allowing Kang to clinch the win by one shot.

Elsewhere, Ananya Garg delivered the best card of the final round, finishing with a 1-under 71 to secure third place. Jasmine Shekar, struggling at the front nine, ended fourth. Vani Kapoor remains atop the Hero Order of Merit, with several other contenders closely behind.

