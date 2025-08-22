Akshay Bhatia Powers Through TOUR Championship Opener

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia had a strong opening day at the TOUR Championship, closing with a 4-under 66. His performance follows a dramatic qualifying stretch at the BMW Championship, securing the 30th and final spot.

Bhatia ended the day tied for eighth, showcasing remarkable play with four birdies on the back nine. Meanwhile, Russell Henley leads with a flawless 9-under 61, holding a two-stroke advantage over World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler.

Rain at East Lake left the course soft enough for players to lift, clean, and place their golf balls, impacting the day's play. Henley carded seven birdies and an eagle, while Scheffler and Rory McIlroy also delivered solid performances.

