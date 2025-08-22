Taylor Fritz: Staying Focused Amidst Grand Slam Pressure

As Taylor Fritz reflects on his impressive runner-up performance at the 2024 U.S. Open, he is determined to stay focused on the present as he returns to Flushing Meadows. Fritz, currently ranked No. 4, expressed his intent to not dwell on past achievements.

American tennis fans have high expectations for the 27-year-old Californian, as he embarks on the final Grand Slam of the season. With recent losses to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, Fritz is keen to end the major championship drought for American men.

His coach, Michael Russell, attributes Fritz's improved performance to enhanced fitness and endurance, which has boosted his confidence. As Fritz prepares for the U.S. Open, he remains focused on self-improvement and making deep tournament runs.

