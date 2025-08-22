Santos Appoints Vojvoda as New Coach Amid Relegation Fears

Santos FC has made a decisive move in its coaching department, bringing in Juan Pablo Vojvoda on a contract that extends until 2026. This major decision follows swiftly on the heels of the dismissal of Cleber Xavier, who was shown the door after a crushing 6-0 home loss to Vasco da Gama, leaving the club dangerously close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirao.

Vojvoda arrives with a seasoned résumé, having managed Fortaleza for five years and leading them to a commendable fourth-place finish last season. Despite this success, his tenure ended last month when Fortaleza found themselves mired in relegation troubles. Notably, he guided Fortaleza to their first-ever Copa Libertadores qualification in 2021 and celebrated victories in three state championships and two Northeast Cups.

As Santos currently sits in 15th place in the standings, just two points clear of relegation after 19 games, the club faces a crucial match against fourth-placed Bahia on Sunday. Vojvoda's expertise is expected to be pivotal in steering the storied club out of danger in the challenging times ahead.