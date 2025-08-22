Left Menu

Santos Appoints Vojvoda as New Coach Amid Relegation Fears

Santos FC has appointed Juan Pablo Vojvoda as their new head coach until 2026. This decision follows the sacking of Cleber Xavier after a significant defeat. Vojvoda, formerly with Fortaleza, aims to steer Santos away from relegation risk in the ongoing Brazilian league season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 22:06 IST
Santos Appoints Vojvoda as New Coach Amid Relegation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Santos FC has made a decisive move in its coaching department, bringing in Juan Pablo Vojvoda on a contract that extends until 2026. This major decision follows swiftly on the heels of the dismissal of Cleber Xavier, who was shown the door after a crushing 6-0 home loss to Vasco da Gama, leaving the club dangerously close to the relegation zone in the Brasileirao.

Vojvoda arrives with a seasoned résumé, having managed Fortaleza for five years and leading them to a commendable fourth-place finish last season. Despite this success, his tenure ended last month when Fortaleza found themselves mired in relegation troubles. Notably, he guided Fortaleza to their first-ever Copa Libertadores qualification in 2021 and celebrated victories in three state championships and two Northeast Cups.

As Santos currently sits in 15th place in the standings, just two points clear of relegation after 19 games, the club faces a crucial match against fourth-placed Bahia on Sunday. Vojvoda's expertise is expected to be pivotal in steering the storied club out of danger in the challenging times ahead.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025