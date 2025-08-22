Left Menu

Khelo India Water Games 2025: New Horizons at Dal Lake

The Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025 is making waves in Srinagar's Dal Lake, featuring participants from 36 states and Union Territories. Madhya Pradesh dominates the competition, acquiring all four gold medals. The event is fostering new talent, ensuring comprehensive competition exposure and interaction among emerging athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:40 IST
Khelo India Water Games 2025: New Horizons at Dal Lake
PT Paulose (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025, currently taking place on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, is earning praise from SAI Rowing Chief Coach PT Paulose. As a former Olympian, Paulose emphasized the significance of such events, noting that they help nurture upcoming athletic talent. The festival marks the second Khelo India event in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Participation spans 36 states and Union Territories, with competitions held in an open-age category. Both the improvement in equipment and increased competition exposure are attributed to SAI's international programs, which allow players the opportunity to train and compete overseas. Paulose expressed optimism about the coexistence of water sports like kayaking and canoeing at the same venue, fostering camaraderie among athletes.

Highlighting the achievements on the second day, Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep, winning all four gold medals on offer. They surged to the top of the standings following victories in the men's 500m kayaking doubles. Meanwhile, hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to their medal tally. The festival continues to empower fledgling athletes amidst ongoing high-profile events like the Asian Games and Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025