Khelo India Water Games 2025: New Horizons at Dal Lake

The Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025, currently taking place on Srinagar's iconic Dal Lake, is earning praise from SAI Rowing Chief Coach PT Paulose. As a former Olympian, Paulose emphasized the significance of such events, noting that they help nurture upcoming athletic talent. The festival marks the second Khelo India event in Jammu and Kashmir, following the Winter Games in Gulmarg.

Participation spans 36 states and Union Territories, with competitions held in an open-age category. Both the improvement in equipment and increased competition exposure are attributed to SAI's international programs, which allow players the opportunity to train and compete overseas. Paulose expressed optimism about the coexistence of water sports like kayaking and canoeing at the same venue, fostering camaraderie among athletes.

Highlighting the achievements on the second day, Madhya Pradesh made a clean sweep, winning all four gold medals on offer. They surged to the top of the standings following victories in the men's 500m kayaking doubles. Meanwhile, hosts Jammu and Kashmir added a silver to their medal tally. The festival continues to empower fledgling athletes amidst ongoing high-profile events like the Asian Games and Championships.

