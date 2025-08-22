Left Menu

Triumph Over Tragedy: Rashmita Sahoo's Golden Victory in Canoeing

Rashmita Sahoo, overcoming personal and family hardships, won the gold in Women's Canoeing at the Khelo India Water Games 2025. Inspired by her father's encouragement, she persevered, beating strong competitors. Now a police officer, her eyes are set on the 2026 Asian Games for further achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:46 IST
Triumph Over Tragedy: Rashmita Sahoo's Golden Victory in Canoeing
Rashmita Sahoo (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Rashmita Sahoo secured a gold medal in the Women's Canoeing C-1 200-meter event at the Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025. Despite contemplating quitting her sports career due to family struggles, her father's unwavering encouragement kept her spirit alive.

Sahoo's journey began in Choudwar, Cuttack, hailing from a fishing community. Her family's hardships began in 2011 when her father was critically injured in a motor accident, followed by her mother's tragic passing four years later in another accident. These events left Rashmita to battle through personal loss and uncertainty.

Until now, she had achieved notable success in the national circuit, winning silver in Canoeing Doubles and bronze in Canoeing Singles in Uttarakhand, and a gold in Singles in Bhopal. As a newly inducted officer in the Odisha Police, Sahoo's coach has high expectations for her performance in the 2026 Asian Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

Trump's Strategic Deal: U.S. Takes Stake in Intel

 Global
2
Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

Tragic Tour Bus Crash Near Buffalo – Lives Lost and Communities Shaken

 Global
3
Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

Trump Administration Halts Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Near Completion

 Global
4
Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

Tensions in the Peninsula: U.S.-South Korea Alliance at Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025