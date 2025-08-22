Triumph Over Tragedy: Rashmita Sahoo's Golden Victory in Canoeing
Rashmita Sahoo, overcoming personal and family hardships, won the gold in Women's Canoeing at the Khelo India Water Games 2025. Inspired by her father's encouragement, she persevered, beating strong competitors. Now a police officer, her eyes are set on the 2026 Asian Games for further achievements.
In a remarkable display of resilience and determination, Rashmita Sahoo secured a gold medal in the Women's Canoeing C-1 200-meter event at the Khelo India Water Games Festival 2025. Despite contemplating quitting her sports career due to family struggles, her father's unwavering encouragement kept her spirit alive.
Sahoo's journey began in Choudwar, Cuttack, hailing from a fishing community. Her family's hardships began in 2011 when her father was critically injured in a motor accident, followed by her mother's tragic passing four years later in another accident. These events left Rashmita to battle through personal loss and uncertainty.
Until now, she had achieved notable success in the national circuit, winning silver in Canoeing Doubles and bronze in Canoeing Singles in Uttarakhand, and a gold in Singles in Bhopal. As a newly inducted officer in the Odisha Police, Sahoo's coach has high expectations for her performance in the 2026 Asian Games.
