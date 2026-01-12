Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Police Busts Major Money Laundering Syndicate

The Odisha Police have successfully dismantled an extensive cybercrime syndicate, leading to the arrest of seven suspects involved in significant money laundering activities through mule bank accounts.

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani stated that intelligence inputs initiated an operation that revealed the syndicate's modus operandi, involving fraudulent procurement and operation of numerous bank accounts.

The syndicate's activities extended beyond domestic borders, with connections to around 200 cybercrime cases across India, all traced through the Samanvaya portal of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.

