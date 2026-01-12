Cybercrime Crackdown: Odisha Police Busts Major Money Laundering Syndicate
Odisha Police dismantled a major cybercriminal network, arresting seven individuals involved in large-scale money laundering through mule bank accounts. Seized items included passbooks, debit cards, mobile phones, and fake documents. This operation is linked to 200 cybercrime cases nationwide, with ongoing investigations into international connections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
The Odisha Police have successfully dismantled an extensive cybercrime syndicate, leading to the arrest of seven suspects involved in significant money laundering activities through mule bank accounts.
Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani stated that intelligence inputs initiated an operation that revealed the syndicate's modus operandi, involving fraudulent procurement and operation of numerous bank accounts.
The syndicate's activities extended beyond domestic borders, with connections to around 200 cybercrime cases across India, all traced through the Samanvaya portal of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Profile Bail Hearing Set for Former IPS Officer in Fraud Case
Suspended Doctor Arrested in Elaborate Ransom and Fraud Scheme
Global CEOs Bracing for Cyber-enabled Fraud Surge
Public Banks' Legal Battle Intensifies Over Anil Ambani's 'Fraud' Accounts Stay
Court Drama: Anil Ambani's Son Faces Bank Fraud Allegation