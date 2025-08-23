Melissa Jefferson-Wooden Dominates Brussels Diamond League

American sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden blew away the competition in the 100 metres at the Brussels Diamond League on Friday, securing her position as a top contender for the upcoming world championships.

Last year's Olympic bronze medallist demonstrated her incredible form, finishing in 10.76 seconds, well ahead of her rival Sha'Carri Richardson, who completed the race in 11.08 seconds. Britain's Daryll Neita claimed the third spot, crossing the line in 11.15 seconds.

Meanwhile, Jamaican sprinting icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce finished fourth in one of her last appearances before retirement. Despite a slower time compared to her U.S. track and field championship performance, Jefferson-Wooden remains a formidable force this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)