From Ryder Cup to World Cup: A Whirlwind of Sporting Headlines

Keegan Bradley continues his strong golf season, pressing his case for a spot as one of the six captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, slated to face Europe from Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black, New York.

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed shortstop Joey Ortiz on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring and welcomed back outfielder Jake Bauers.

The NASCAR Cup Series saw a change of plans as rain led to the cancellation of qualifying at Daytona, placing Alex Bowman in prime position on the front row alongside Ryan Blaney.

(With inputs from agencies.)