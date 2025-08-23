From Ryder Cup to World Cup: A Whirlwind of Sporting Headlines
This sports roundup covers key updates like Keegan Bradley's potential captain's pick for the Ryder Cup, Brewers' Joey Ortiz landing on the injured list, and rain aiding Alex Bowman's playoff chances. It also includes WTA updates, NFL news, and Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open approach.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:26 IST
Keegan Bradley continues his strong golf season, pressing his case for a spot as one of the six captain's picks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, slated to face Europe from Sept. 26-28 at Bethpage Black, New York.
The Milwaukee Brewers have placed shortstop Joey Ortiz on the 10-day injured list due to a strained left hamstring and welcomed back outfielder Jake Bauers.
The NASCAR Cup Series saw a change of plans as rain led to the cancellation of qualifying at Daytona, placing Alex Bowman in prime position on the front row alongside Ryan Blaney.
(With inputs from agencies.)
