Bhatia Dazzles at Tour Championship Amid Tight Race!

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia wowed the crowd with an impressive display at the Tour Championship. His performance included a stunning stretch that featured four birdies across five holes, bringing his total to 7-under, securing a tied-seventh position after a strong 3-under 67 round.

Despite two consecutive bogeys, Bhatia recovered with precise shots on the 18th, finishing the day confidently. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley clinched the lead with spectacular rounds, both reaching 13-under in an intensely competitive field.

Notable mentions include Cameron Young, who bolstered his Ryder Cup ambitions with a remarkable 62, while past champion Patrick Cantlay made a thrilling comeback on the back nine, finishing with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence. The chase for the coveted USD 10 million prize continues with great vigor.

