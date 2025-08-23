Left Menu

Bhatia Dazzles at Tour Championship Amid Tight Race!

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia impressed at the Tour Championship with a solid performance. Despite facing some challenges, Bhatia finished with a 3-under 67, placing him tied-seventh. Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley shared the lead, while Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay displayed notable performances in the race for the USD 10 million prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:57 IST
Bhatia Dazzles at Tour Championship Amid Tight Race!
golfer
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia wowed the crowd with an impressive display at the Tour Championship. His performance included a stunning stretch that featured four birdies across five holes, bringing his total to 7-under, securing a tied-seventh position after a strong 3-under 67 round.

Despite two consecutive bogeys, Bhatia recovered with precise shots on the 18th, finishing the day confidently. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood and Russell Henley clinched the lead with spectacular rounds, both reaching 13-under in an intensely competitive field.

Notable mentions include Cameron Young, who bolstered his Ryder Cup ambitions with a remarkable 62, while past champion Patrick Cantlay made a thrilling comeback on the back nine, finishing with a birdie-birdie-eagle sequence. The chase for the coveted USD 10 million prize continues with great vigor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

 India
2
Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

 India
3
US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

 Taiwan
4
Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025