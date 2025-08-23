Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

Anticipation is mounting for the Women's Delhi Premier League 2025 grand finale, as the South Delhi Superstarz are set to confront the Central Delhi Queens in a decisive match at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Considered standout performers this tournament season, both teams will vie for the coveted title.

Expressing her thrill ahead of the championship clash, South Delhi Superstarz's captain, Shweta Sehrawat, communicates the high spirits within her squad. She emphasizes the directive to her team: play free, enjoy the moment, and give it their all. Central Delhi Queens' skipper, Soni Yadav, resonates similar excitement, highlighting the remarkable energy and determination within her side to shine on this big stage.

Reflecting on their earlier league encounter, the Superstarz edged past the Queens by a narrow margin. Tanisha Singh and captain Sehrawat delivered solid performances, posting a formidable 144/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Queens made a valiant effort but fell short, concluding at 134/4. As both teams bring their formidable form and spirit, fans anticipate a captivating, high-stakes match under the lights to crown the women's cricket champions of Delhi for 2025.

