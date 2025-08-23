Left Menu

Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown

The Women's Delhi Premier League 2025 grand finale sees South Delhi Superstarz face off against Central Delhi Queens at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Both teams, standout performers of the tournament, will vie for the title. Excitement runs high as captains emphasize playing freely while fans anticipate a thrilling match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 12:33 IST
Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Superstarz vs Queens Showdown
The finalists (Photo: DPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anticipation is mounting for the Women's Delhi Premier League 2025 grand finale, as the South Delhi Superstarz are set to confront the Central Delhi Queens in a decisive match at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. Considered standout performers this tournament season, both teams will vie for the coveted title.

Expressing her thrill ahead of the championship clash, South Delhi Superstarz's captain, Shweta Sehrawat, communicates the high spirits within her squad. She emphasizes the directive to her team: play free, enjoy the moment, and give it their all. Central Delhi Queens' skipper, Soni Yadav, resonates similar excitement, highlighting the remarkable energy and determination within her side to shine on this big stage.

Reflecting on their earlier league encounter, the Superstarz edged past the Queens by a narrow margin. Tanisha Singh and captain Sehrawat delivered solid performances, posting a formidable 144/3 in 20 overs. In response, the Queens made a valiant effort but fell short, concluding at 134/4. As both teams bring their formidable form and spirit, fans anticipate a captivating, high-stakes match under the lights to crown the women's cricket champions of Delhi for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

Tragic LPG Explosion in Punjab: Government Offers Financial Help

 India
2
Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

Legislative Showdown: Controversial Bills Spark Parliamentary Uproar

 India
3
US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

US Government Denies Plans for Stake in TSMC Amid Market Jitters

 Taiwan
4
Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

Adani Group Ushers a New Era in Kerala with Massive Logistics Park

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025