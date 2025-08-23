Left Menu

India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship with Double Gold Challenge

Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan secured the gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship. Overcoming a strong challenge from China's Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng, the Indian pair made a comeback to top the podium in Kazakhstan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shymkent | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:08 IST
India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship with Double Gold Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

India's shooting duo, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan, showcased their prowess by securing the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Indian pair triumphed over China's competitors Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng with a score of 17-11, displaying remarkable comeback spirit after trailing in the initial rounds.

This achievement marked Elavenil's second gold at the event following her victory in the women's 10m air rifle category, after India also clinched the men's team gold earlier in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025