India Triumphs at Asian Shooting Championship with Double Gold Challenge

India's shooting duo, Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan, showcased their prowess by securing the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Saturday.

The Indian pair triumphed over China's competitors Dingke Lu and Xinlu Peng with a score of 17-11, displaying remarkable comeback spirit after trailing in the initial rounds.

This achievement marked Elavenil's second gold at the event following her victory in the women's 10m air rifle category, after India also clinched the men's team gold earlier in the competition.

