Vishal TK Breaks National Record, Eyes Commonwealth and Asian Glory
Vishal TK broke the national 400m record at the 2025 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai. With a time of 45.12 seconds, he surpassed the previous record of 45.21 seconds. Vishal aims for podium finishes at the upcoming Commonwealth and Asian Games, crediting coach Srinivasan and JSW Sports for his success.
In a groundbreaking performance, quartermiler Vishal TK shattered the national 400m record at the 2025 National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai, registering a time of 45.12 seconds.
Vishal's focus now shifts to securing podium finishes at next year's Commonwealth and Asian Games. He attributes his success to unwavering hard work and support from his coach and JSW Sports.
The 21-year-old athlete, who previously excelled in 100m and 200m sprints, transitioned to the 400m event under the guidance of coach Srinivasan, leading to his record-breaking achievement.
