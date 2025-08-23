Thrilling Finale: Hockey Haryana Clinches Junior National Championship 2025

In an electrifying final match held in Jalandhar, Punjab, Hockey Haryana triumphed over the Hockey Association of Odisha with a narrow 3-2 victory, capturing the title of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025. This thrilling encounter on Thursday saw Haryana overturn a late deficit to clinch the championship in the dying moments of the game.

The final initially appeared balanced, with both teams unable to break the deadlock. However, Odisha seized control in the second quarter as Deepak Pradhan and Pratap Toppo scored two penalty corners in quick succession. Despite this advantage, Hockey Haryana mounted a dramatic comeback in the fourth quarter, with Chirag and Nitin leveling the score. Nitin then sealed the victory with a remarkable goal in the final minute.

Earlier, in the 3rd/4th place playoff, Hockey Punjab secured a bronze medal after defeating Uttar Pradesh Hockey in a tense shootout. The match ended in a 3-3 draw in regular time, prompting penalties. Key players Charanjeet Singh and Lovenoor Singh were instrumental as Hockey Punjab prevailed, finishing third in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)