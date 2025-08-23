Left Menu

Cricket South Africa Unveils Venues for 2027 ICC World Cup

Cricket South Africa finalizes venues for the 2027 ICC World Cup, co-hosted with Namibia and Zimbabwe, aiming to expand cricket's reach in Southern Africa. A new Local Organising Committee, led by Trevor Manuel, will oversee the event, showcasing Africa through a distinctive and inclusive cricket experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:01 IST
Cricket South Africa Unveils Venues for 2027 ICC World Cup
The ICC Cricket World Cup trophy. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the finalized venues for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Namibia and Zimbabwe. The event represents a significant opportunity to broaden cricket's reach throughout Southern Africa, while highlighting the region's cultural richness through a memorable, uniquely African experience. By taking the sport to non-traditional areas, CSA seeks to advance inclusivity and accessibility in line with its strategic priorities.

The trio of host nations—South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia—are now focused on planning a bold and cohesive tournament across several cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl in South Africa, with additional matches slated for Zimbabwe and Namibia. Trevor Manuel, formerly a leader in governmental economic reform and development, has been appointed Independent Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Board (LOCB), lending his expertise to ensure organized execution and governance.

With the 2027 World Cup representing the first of its kind on African soil since 2003, CSA is keen on creating a distinct and engaging platform to attract new fans and engage existing ones through innovative means. CSA President Rihan Richards and Board Chairperson Pearl Maphoshe express confidence in the LOCB's ability to stage an inspiring and unforgettable event that mirrors South Africa's diverse, inclusive, and united spirit, offering players, fans, and partners an unparalleled cricketing experience.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025