Cricket South Africa Unveils Venues for 2027 ICC World Cup

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the finalized venues for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted with Namibia and Zimbabwe. The event represents a significant opportunity to broaden cricket's reach throughout Southern Africa, while highlighting the region's cultural richness through a memorable, uniquely African experience. By taking the sport to non-traditional areas, CSA seeks to advance inclusivity and accessibility in line with its strategic priorities.

The trio of host nations—South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia—are now focused on planning a bold and cohesive tournament across several cities, including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Bloemfontein, East London, and Paarl in South Africa, with additional matches slated for Zimbabwe and Namibia. Trevor Manuel, formerly a leader in governmental economic reform and development, has been appointed Independent Chairman of the Local Organising Committee Board (LOCB), lending his expertise to ensure organized execution and governance.

With the 2027 World Cup representing the first of its kind on African soil since 2003, CSA is keen on creating a distinct and engaging platform to attract new fans and engage existing ones through innovative means. CSA President Rihan Richards and Board Chairperson Pearl Maphoshe express confidence in the LOCB's ability to stage an inspiring and unforgettable event that mirrors South Africa's diverse, inclusive, and united spirit, offering players, fans, and partners an unparalleled cricketing experience.