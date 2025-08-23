Simarjeet Singh Unfazed: DPL Equals IPL in Pressure, Asserts Central Delhi Kings Bowler

Simarjeet Singh, a bowler for the Delhi Premier League's Central Delhi Kings, has stated that there is 'no difference' in the level of pressure experienced in the DPL compared to the Indian Premier League. Singh, who has taken 10 wickets in six matches this season, notes that the enjoyment of the game mitigates any pressure felt.

In an interview with ANI, Simarjeet elaborated, emphasizing the importance of enjoying cricket to alleviate pressure and maintain a fighting spirit. Central Delhi Kings stand second in the 2025 DPL season, having won five out of six matches, according to the current standings.

Looking ahead, Yash Dhull, a right-hand batter for the team, expressed confidence in their upcoming match against the New Delhi Tigers, aiming for a playoff spot. Dhull, who has scored 364 runs at an impressive average and strike rate, credited subtle changes and staying calm for his on-field success.

(With inputs from agencies.)