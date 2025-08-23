Left Menu

Simarjeet Singh Unfazed: DPL Equals IPL in Pressure, Asserts Central Delhi Kings Bowler

Central Delhi Kings' bowler Simarjeet Singh claims playing in the Delhi Premier League is as pressure-filled as the Indian Premier League. The team holds second position in the DPL 2025 standings with standout performances from Singh and batter Yash Dhull, eyeing victory against New Delhi Tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:36 IST
Simarjeet Singh Unfazed: DPL Equals IPL in Pressure, Asserts Central Delhi Kings Bowler
Central Delhi Kings bowler Simarjeet Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Simarjeet Singh, a bowler for the Delhi Premier League's Central Delhi Kings, has stated that there is 'no difference' in the level of pressure experienced in the DPL compared to the Indian Premier League. Singh, who has taken 10 wickets in six matches this season, notes that the enjoyment of the game mitigates any pressure felt.

In an interview with ANI, Simarjeet elaborated, emphasizing the importance of enjoying cricket to alleviate pressure and maintain a fighting spirit. Central Delhi Kings stand second in the 2025 DPL season, having won five out of six matches, according to the current standings.

Looking ahead, Yash Dhull, a right-hand batter for the team, expressed confidence in their upcoming match against the New Delhi Tigers, aiming for a playoff spot. Dhull, who has scored 364 runs at an impressive average and strike rate, credited subtle changes and staying calm for his on-field success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025