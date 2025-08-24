Epic Showdown at East Lake: Golf Stars Compete for Glory and Ryder Cup Picks

The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club sees Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood emerge as frontrunners, promising an intense climax with the FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup spots on the line.

Both golfers showcased stellar performances: Cantlay, scoring four birdies in the last five holes for a 6-under 64, unmatched since his previous rounds, while Fleetwood rebounded from a double bogey to card a 67.

Fleetwood hopes to secure his first PGA Tour win. With Ryder Cup stakes high, this season finale is charged with professional passion and personal aspirations, extending beyond just the $10 million prize.

