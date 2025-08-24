Left Menu

Epic Showdown at East Lake: Golf Stars Compete for Glory and Ryder Cup Picks

At the Tour Championship, Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood are locked in a thrilling battle for the FedEx Cup. With Ryder Cup slots at stake, Fleetwood seeks his first PGA Tour win, while Cantlay aims for a second FedEx Cup. Keegan Bradley eyes a spot through a strong finish.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club sees Patrick Cantlay and Tommy Fleetwood emerge as frontrunners, promising an intense climax with the FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup spots on the line.

Both golfers showcased stellar performances: Cantlay, scoring four birdies in the last five holes for a 6-under 64, unmatched since his previous rounds, while Fleetwood rebounded from a double bogey to card a 67.

Fleetwood hopes to secure his first PGA Tour win. With Ryder Cup stakes high, this season finale is charged with professional passion and personal aspirations, extending beyond just the $10 million prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

