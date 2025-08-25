Left Menu

Shivamogga Lions Roar to Victory in Nail-Biting Finish Against Mysore Warriors

Shivamogga Lions clinched a thrilling three-wicket victory over Mysore Warriors in the KSCA T20 after a dramatic final over performance by Avinash D. Despite the early setbacks, the Lions chased down the 181-run target, marking their first win of the season.

Shivamogga Lions Roar to Victory in Nail-Biting Finish Against Mysore Warriors
Shivamogga Lions players (Photo: maharaja_t20/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
In a riveting contest at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium, Shivamogga Lions secured a remarkable three-wicket victory over Mysore Warriors, marking their first triumph of the Shriram Capital Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 season.

Mysore Warriors, led by a striking half-century from Karthik SU, set a formidable target of 181. Despite early setbacks in the chase, a late surge from Avinash D turned the tide. Needing 24 in the final over, Avinash struck crucial blows, clinching victory with a last-ball six.

The game was a roller-coaster with the Warriors initially holding the upper hand. However, a significant middle-order stand from Aneeshwar Gautam and Rohit Kumar gave the Lions hope. Their effort, combined with Avinash's heroics, made for a thrilling finish against all odds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

