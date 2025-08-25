Fatima Sana to Captain Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

Fatima Sana has been appointed captain of Pakistan for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, as announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday. Notably, the squad includes the uncapped batter Eyman Fatima, who made a strong impression during her debut in the T20I series against Ireland.

The much-anticipated ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is scheduled from September 30 to November 2. Pakistan will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh on October 2. Eyman Fatima, a rising star at just 20, demonstrated her prowess during the National T20 tournament held in May, earning her spot in the squad alongside other first-time World Cup participants such as Natalia Parvaiz and Rameen Shamim.

The group-stage matches will all be hosted at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Pakistan secured their place in the World Cup by dominating the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in April, clinching victories against formidable opponents like the West Indies and Bangladesh. Players such as Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi are among the reserves, and the team is set to contest a series against South Africa ahead of the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)