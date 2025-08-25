Left Menu

Drama Erupts on Day One of U.S. Open

The opening day of the U.S. Open was marked by thrilling victories and unexpected drama. Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic advanced despite early challenges, while Daniil Medvedev's match ended in chaos. Emma Raducanu secured her first win since 2021, as new contenders emerged in both men's and women's draws.

The U.S. Open's first day unfolded with both triumphs and dramas, setting the stage for an intense Grand Slam. Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, and Emma Raducanu were among the top stars who made it through to the second round despite initial hurdles.

A spectacular incident rocked the tournament when Daniil Medvedev's clash with Benjamin Bonzi spiraled into chaos due to a crowd disturbance and a controversial umpire decision. The rowdy audience at Louis Armstrong Stadium delayed the match, unsettling players and sparking fiery tensions on the court.

Beyond the drama, new hopes emerged for American tennis, with Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton securing promising victories. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu rediscovered her winning form, delighting fans with her performance and promising resurgence.

