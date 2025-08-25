Left Menu

Manu Bhaker Shines but Misses Podium at Asian Shooting Championship

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker narrowly missed a podium finish, securing fourth place in the women's 25m pistol event at the Asian Shooting Championship. Her compatriot Esha Singh finished sixth. The Indian team, including Simranpreet Kaur Brar, clinched a bronze medal, with China and South Korea leading the competition.

Shymkent | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:33 IST
At the Asian Shooting Championship, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker delivered a commendable performance, narrowly missing the podium with a fourth-place finish in the women's 25m pistol competition. Despite Bhaker's strong showing, it was China and South Korea that dominated the event.

Bhaker's compatriot, Esha Singh, also competed fiercely, finishing in sixth place with 18 points. In the team event, Bhaker, Singh, and Simranpreet Kaur Brar clinched the bronze medal, trailing behind China and South Korea with an aggregate score of 1749.

Notably, Esha Singh topped the women's 25m pistol qualifications, surpassing both Bhaker and the eventual Chinese medallists, Xiao and Zhang, underscoring the strong potential of the Indian team at the championship.

