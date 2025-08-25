Left Menu

Springboks Set for Historic Challenge Against All Blacks

South Africa's national rugby team, the Springboks, are gearing up for a significant away leg in New Zealand as part of the Rugby Championship. Captain Siya Kolisi makes a return from injury, and coach Rassie Erasmus is optimistic about their chances. The team aims to break an 88-year winless streak at Eden Park, Auckland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:31 IST
Springboks Set for Historic Challenge Against All Blacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, is primed to face New Zealand in a two-match away leg of the Rugby Championship, aiming for a breakthrough victory at Eden Park, Auckland, for the first time in 88 years. Captain Siya Kolisi returns post-injury, rejoining the squad after missing the recent triumph against Australia.

Alongside Kolisi, key players such as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Willie le Roux have also recovered and are included in the lineup to face New Zealand. The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks in Auckland on September 6, followed by a match in Wellington a week later.

Rassie Erasmus, the coach, expressed confidence, stating, "Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but we are prepared to meet it head-on, utilizing lessons learned from past matches." The Springboks departed for New Zealand, seeking acclimatization before their historical challenge.

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025