Springboks Set for Historic Challenge Against All Blacks

South Africa's rugby team, the Springboks, is primed to face New Zealand in a two-match away leg of the Rugby Championship, aiming for a breakthrough victory at Eden Park, Auckland, for the first time in 88 years. Captain Siya Kolisi returns post-injury, rejoining the squad after missing the recent triumph against Australia.

Alongside Kolisi, key players such as Pieter-Steph du Toit and Willie le Roux have also recovered and are included in the lineup to face New Zealand. The Springboks are set to play the All Blacks in Auckland on September 6, followed by a match in Wellington a week later.

Rassie Erasmus, the coach, expressed confidence, stating, "Facing the All Blacks in New Zealand is a massive challenge, but we are prepared to meet it head-on, utilizing lessons learned from past matches." The Springboks departed for New Zealand, seeking acclimatization before their historical challenge.