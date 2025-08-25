Left Menu

Jens Castrop Joins South Korea: A Historic Selection

Jens Castrop, a former German youth player, has been called up to the South Korean national soccer team for upcoming friendlies against the United States and Mexico. This is the first time a player of mixed heritage has been included. The selection marks a milestone in South Korea's team strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 14:56 IST
In a groundbreaking move, South Korea's national soccer team has included Jens Castrop, a former German youth international, in their squad for friendlies against the United States and Mexico. This marks the first time a player of mixed heritage has been called up to the men's national team.

Castrop, who is of German and South Korean descent, was chosen alongside notable players such as team captain Son Heung-min and Paris St Germain's Lee Kang-in. At just 22 years old, Castrop switched allegiance from Germany after representing the country from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels.

This selection aligns with a broader trend in international soccer, although it remains rare in South Korea, a country now preparing for its 11th consecutive World Cup appearance.

