Khalid Jamil Gears Up for CAFA Nations Cup Debut as India's Head Coach
Khalid Jamil, the new head coach of the Indian football team, announced a 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup starting on August 29 in Tajikistan. The Indian team will face Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B matches. Key players like Sunil Chhetri will miss the tournament.
Khalid Jamil, recently appointed as the head coach of India's national football team, unveiled a 23-member squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, which kicks off on August 29.
India will compete in Group B against hosts Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan. The matches will span from August 29 to September 4. The squad selection follows a training camp involving 29 players.
Key absentees include Sunil Chhetri, as Mohun Bagan withheld seven recruits, not recognizing the tournament as part of the FIFA window. The tournament's play-offs are set for September 8, with Jamil facing a challenging debut amid struggles in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
