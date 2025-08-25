Left Menu

Khalid Jamil Gears Up for CAFA Nations Cup Debut as India's Head Coach

Khalid Jamil, the new head coach of the Indian football team, announced a 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup starting on August 29 in Tajikistan. The Indian team will face Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan in Group B matches. Key players like Sunil Chhetri will miss the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-08-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 15:34 IST
Khalid Jamil Gears Up for CAFA Nations Cup Debut as India's Head Coach
Khalid Jamil

Khalid Jamil, recently appointed as the head coach of India's national football team, unveiled a 23-member squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, which kicks off on August 29.

India will compete in Group B against hosts Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan. The matches will span from August 29 to September 4. The squad selection follows a training camp involving 29 players.

Key absentees include Sunil Chhetri, as Mohun Bagan withheld seven recruits, not recognizing the tournament as part of the FIFA window. The tournament's play-offs are set for September 8, with Jamil facing a challenging debut amid struggles in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

ANSCBL Loan Scam: Exposing the Power of Attorney Loophole

 India
2
Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

Clarity at Last: Presidency University Entrance Results Released

 India
3
IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

IREDA Aims to Surpass Revenue Milestone with Strategic MoU

 India
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

Euro Zone Bond Yields Surge Amid German Business Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025