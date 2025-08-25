Khalid Jamil Gears Up for CAFA Nations Cup Debut as India's Head Coach

Khalid Jamil, recently appointed as the head coach of India's national football team, unveiled a 23-member squad for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup, which kicks off on August 29.

India will compete in Group B against hosts Tajikistan, defending champions Iran, and Afghanistan. The matches will span from August 29 to September 4. The squad selection follows a training camp involving 29 players.

Key absentees include Sunil Chhetri, as Mohun Bagan withheld seven recruits, not recognizing the tournament as part of the FIFA window. The tournament's play-offs are set for September 8, with Jamil facing a challenging debut amid struggles in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)