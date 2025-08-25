Left Menu

Tendulkar's Nostalgia: The Rise of Joe Root in Test Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar reflects on Joe Root's debut against India in 2012, praising his potential and leadership qualities. Tendulkar recalls foreseeing Root as England's future captain, commending his composure and skill. Root, now nearing Tendulkar's record, remains a pivotal figure in England's cricket landscape, expressing his continued ambition.

Joe Root (Photo: @SurreyCricket X). Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket icon, Sachin Tendulkar, recently reminisced about witnessing Joe Root's promising debut for England in 2012. Tendulkar recalled recognizing Root as a future leader of the England team during that match, impressed by his technique and presence on the field against India in Nagpur.

Joe Root, encountering formidable Indian spinners with England struggling at 119/4, displayed resilience, scoring 73 runs off 229 balls. His effort was crucial in helping England draw the match and secure a 2-1 series victory on Indian soil. Root's career has been on an upward trajectory, culminating in his role as England's Test captain from 2017 to 2022.

In a Reddit Q&A, Tendulkar praised Root's remarkable achievement of surpassing 13,000 Test runs, noting his potential threat to Tendulkar's own record of 15,921. As England prepares for the upcoming Ashes series against Australia, Root is eager to close in further on this milestone.

