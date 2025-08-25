Left Menu

India's Cricket Aid: Boosting Fiji's Sporting Prowess

India is set to provide a cricket coach to train Fiji's cricket teams as part of a joint effort to strengthen bilateral ties. This collaboration follows comprehensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, focusing on various developmental partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 20:33 IST
India's Cricket Aid: Boosting Fiji's Sporting Prowess
PM Modi with Fiji PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka. (Photo: ANI/DD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster sports and diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will be sending a cricket coach to train the national teams of Fiji. The decision was unveiled during talks with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is currently visiting India.

The initiative symbolizes a strengthening of sports connection between the two nations, highlighting the mutual interest of Fiji in cricket and India in rugby. Notable rugby legend Waisale Serevi, who previously coached the Indian rugby team, epitomizes such cross-cultural exchanges.

Beyond sports, the leaders discussed and agreed on wide-ranging issues, from defense and trade to agriculture and health. Notably, India will supply agricultural drones and mobile soil testing labs to Fiji's Sugar Research Institute, reinforcing collaborations in developmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

Delhi CM's Inspiring Encounter with RSS Chief

 India
2
Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

Police Officer Caught Red-Handed in Bribery Scandal in J&K

 India
3
Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

Elon Musk Launches Antitrust Attack on Apple and OpenAI

 Global
4
Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

Uttarakhand Expands Strategic Air Network with IAF and AAI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025