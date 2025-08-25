India's Cricket Aid: Boosting Fiji's Sporting Prowess

In a significant move to bolster sports and diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will be sending a cricket coach to train the national teams of Fiji. The decision was unveiled during talks with Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, who is currently visiting India.

The initiative symbolizes a strengthening of sports connection between the two nations, highlighting the mutual interest of Fiji in cricket and India in rugby. Notable rugby legend Waisale Serevi, who previously coached the Indian rugby team, epitomizes such cross-cultural exchanges.

Beyond sports, the leaders discussed and agreed on wide-ranging issues, from defense and trade to agriculture and health. Notably, India will supply agricultural drones and mobile soil testing labs to Fiji's Sugar Research Institute, reinforcing collaborations in developmental sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)