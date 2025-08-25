Left Menu

Hubli Tigers Roar Past Shivamogga Lions in Majestic Triumph

Hubli Tigers clinched a commanding 105-run victory over Shivamogga Lions, thanks to impressive performances by KL Shrijith and Abhinav Manohar. The Tigers, led by stellar bowling from KC Cariappa and Yashraj Punja, secured a top-two finish in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, advancing to the playoffs.

Abhinav Manohar. (Photo: KSCA). Image Credit: ANI
Riding on stellar half-centuries by KL Shrijith and Abhinav Manohar, the Hubli Tigers posted an imposing 195/3 to claim a resounding 105-run triumph over the Shivamogga Lions in their concluding league clash of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. The victory not only secured a top-two finish for the Tigers but also assured them a spot in the playoffs, set to face either the Mangaluru Dragons or Gulbarga Mystics.

The Lions' pursuit of 196 unraveled early, stumbling to 35/4 by the powerplay's end. Hubli's bowlers, with Nithin drawing first blood, and spinners running rampant, dismantled the Lions' lineup. Despite Dhruv Prabhakar's resistance, chaos ensued as Yashraj Punja claimed crucial scalps, concluding with figures of 3/18, while KC Cariappa and Shreesha Achar chipped in with two wickets each.

Invited to bat first, Devdutt Padikkal set the stage with a quickfire 33 off 15 balls, while KL Shrijith and Manohar's 124-run partnership off 61 balls took the Tigers to a commanding total. Shrijith's and Manohar's explosive innings featured multiple boundaries and sixes, culminating in a total that Shivamogga could not overcome, bundling out for 90 in just under 16 overs.

