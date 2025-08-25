Left Menu

Indian Shooters Dominate 16th Asian Shooting Championship with 50 Medals

Indian shooters shine at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship, amassing 50 medals. Neeru Dhanda and the junior women's 25m pistol team claimed gold, while other Indian marksmen performed remarkably. India's current tally stands at 28 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze with more competition days remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 21:33 IST
Manu Bhaker. (Photo: @realmanubhaker X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding display of skill and precision, Indian shooters have emerged victorious at the 16th Asian Shooting Championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, securing 50 medals. Neeru Dhanda clinched gold in the women's trap event, while the junior women's 25m pistol trio achieved a podium sweep with gold, silver, and bronze distinctions, respectively.

The competition witnessed the Indian contingent excel as the women's trap event saw a thrilling contest. Despite fierce competitors from Qatar and Japan, Neeru Dhanda stood out, consistently hitting her targets to claim the gold medal. The Indian team's collective efforts also ensured a team gold with a commanding lead over China.

Elsewhere, in the junior women's 25m pistol event, Naamya, Tejaswini, and Payal showcased their capabilities, leading to a clean sweep in individual medals while securing a team silver. With three competition days remaining, India continues to build on a formidable tally of 28 gold, 10 silver, and 12 bronze medals, asserting dominance at the championship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

