Mansukh Mandaviya Unveils Asia Cup 2025 Trophy, Bihar Set for Historic Debut

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, unveiled the Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 Trophy in a glittering ceremony, marking the official countdown to the tournament’s 12th edition, which will be hosted at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from August 29 to September 7, 2025.

Bihar to Host Its First Major International Hockey Tournament

The Rajgir edition of the Men’s Asia Cup is poised to be historic, as it will be the first major international hockey event ever hosted in Bihar. This milestone is expected to boost the state’s sporting reputation, strengthen its infrastructure, and inspire young athletes across the region to take up the game.

The Rajgir Hockey Stadium, built with modern international facilities, is being showcased as a symbol of Bihar’s growing sporting ambition and India’s efforts to spread world-class sports infrastructure beyond traditional hubs.

Trophy Unveiling Ceremony: Legends in Attendance

The unveiling event was graced by Indian hockey stalwarts and Olympians, including:

Harbinder Singh , three-time Olympic medalist,

Ashok Dhyanchand , 1972 Olympics bronze medalist and son of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand,

Zafar Iqbal, member of the gold-winning Indian team at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Senior officials from the Bihar State Government and Hockey India were also present, underscoring the collaborative effort to make the Rajgir Asia Cup a landmark sporting event.

Tournament Significance: Pathway to 2026 World Cup

The Hockey Men’s Asia Cup 2025 carries special significance as it doubles up as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The tournament winner will secure an automatic berth in the 2026 World Cup.

Teams finishing 2nd to 6th will advance to the next stage of World Cup qualifiers, keeping alive their hopes of participation.

This adds high stakes to the competition, ensuring fierce battles among Asia’s best hockey-playing nations.

India’s Legacy and Anticipation

India, a multiple-time Asia Cup champion, will enter the tournament not only as a title contender but also as a host nation eager to showcase its sporting passion. Hosting the tournament in Bihar, a state historically not associated with global hockey tournaments, highlights the government’s push to democratize sports infrastructure and promote equal access across the country.

Sports analysts believe that the Rajgir edition could inspire new generations of hockey talent in eastern India, similar to how Odisha has emerged as a hockey powerhouse over the past decade.

Looking Ahead

With just days to go until the start of the tournament, preparations in Rajgir are in full swing. Beyond the matches themselves, the tournament is expected to deliver a boost to tourism, local economy, and sports culture in Bihar, while also strengthening India’s credentials as a global hub for hockey.

The unveiling of the Asia Cup Trophy by Dr. Mandaviya set the tone for what promises to be a celebration of hockey, heritage, and high-stakes competition, making the Rajgir Asia Cup 2025 a defining moment in India’s sporting calendar.