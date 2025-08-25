David Gaudu's Dramatic Victory in Stage Three of Vuelta a Espana

In a thrilling display of athletic prowess, French cyclist David Gaudu of team Groupama-FDJ clinched victory in stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Monday. Gaudu's ability to outmanoeuvre competitors on the final hairpin turns was a decisive factor in his win.

Despite beginning the day believing the stage might favor opponent Mads Pedersen, Gaudu's stellar performance pushed him to second overall, trailing leader Jonas Vingegaard by just 14 seconds. His teammate, Stefan Kung, had encouraged him to harness his strengths, leading to Gaudu's first Vuelta stage win since 2020.

The race saw dynamic shifts with teams like Lidl-Trek and Ineos Grenadiers leading the peloton into the critical final kilometre. Gaudu executed a perfectly timed sprint to surpass his rivals, while Vingegaard retained his overall lead amid unfortunate incidents, including a theft affecting his team's equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)