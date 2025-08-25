Countdown to Historic 12th Men's Hockey Asia Cup in Bihar

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya unveiled the prestigious Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025 Trophy on Monday, signaling the countdown to the 12th edition of the tournament. Scheduled between August 29 and September 7, the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar will host the event, marking the state's debut in hosting a major international hockey competition. This milestone reflects Bihar's growing image on the national sports stage.

The trophy unveiling ceremony boasted a star-studded presence, with celebrated Olympians Harbinder Singh, Ashok Dhyanchand, and Zafar Iqbal attending alongside officials from the Bihar State Government and Hockey India. The 2025 edition doubles as a qualifying event for the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, offering the tournament winner direct entry, while the runners-up to sixth-placed teams will advance to next year's qualifiers in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Key preparations are underway as the Indian men's hockey team, fresh off challenging friendly matches with Australia in Perth, landed in Bihar. Chief Coach Craig Fulton expressed enthusiasm about playing for the first time in Bihar, praising the state's support for the game. Captain Harmanpreet echoed this sentiment, highlighting the significance of tournament success and community engagement in Rajgir. As the competition heats up, India will compete in Pool A with Japan, China, and Kazakhstan, while Malaysia, Korea, Bangladesh, and Chinese Taipei make up Pool B.

