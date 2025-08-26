Drama Unfolds on First Day of U.S. Open

The U.S. Open kicked off with thrilling matches and unexpected twists, witnessing both victories and exits from top tennis stars. Jack Draper made a remarkable start, triumphing over Federico Gomez despite a mid-match setback.

Meanwhile, Madison Keys faced a shock exit after losing to Renata Zarazua, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Established players like Djokovic and Krejcikova maintained their momentum, progressing with hard-fought wins despite high-pressure situations.

The opening day also saw the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz gearing up for their matches, keeping fans on edge with anticipation for the battles ahead. The tournament promises to unfold further drama as players vie for the prestigious title.

(With inputs from agencies.)