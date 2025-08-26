Drama Unfolds on First Day of U.S. Open
The first day of the U.S. Open was eventful with victories and defeats for top players. Jack Draper advanced past Federico Gomez, while Madison Keys suffered a surprising loss to Renata Zarazua. Prominent players like Djokovic and Krejcikova secured their places in the next rounds amid tense matches and unexpected challenges.
The U.S. Open kicked off with thrilling matches and unexpected twists, witnessing both victories and exits from top tennis stars. Jack Draper made a remarkable start, triumphing over Federico Gomez despite a mid-match setback.
Meanwhile, Madison Keys faced a shock exit after losing to Renata Zarazua, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the tournament. Established players like Djokovic and Krejcikova maintained their momentum, progressing with hard-fought wins despite high-pressure situations.
The opening day also saw the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz gearing up for their matches, keeping fans on edge with anticipation for the battles ahead. The tournament promises to unfold further drama as players vie for the prestigious title.
(With inputs from agencies.)