Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Cricket Team

The New Zealand cricket team has been dealt a significant blow with key players ruled out due to injuries ahead of their home season. Will O'Rourke is sidelined for at least three months with a back stress fracture, missing crucial T20 matches and series against powerhouses like Australia, England, and the West Indies.

Team captain Mitch Santner is undergoing abdominal surgery and remains uncertain for the T20 series against Australia. Key all-rounder Glenn Phillips is recovering from a groin injury, and opening batsman Finn Allen is out following foot surgery.

Coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment but extended his support to the players, highlighting their importance to the team. Santner's inclusion in the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee series depends on his recovery, with the team hopeful of his return after rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)