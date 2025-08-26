Left Menu

Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Cricket Team

The New Zealand cricket team faces multiple injuries as Will O'Rourke, Mitch Santner, Glenn Phillips, and Finn Allen are sidelined. O'Rourke will miss several series due to a stress fracture. Santner is undergoing surgery, and both Phillips and Allen have respective injuries keeping them out for months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 06:01 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 06:01 IST
Injury Woes Strike New Zealand Cricket Team
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The New Zealand cricket team has been dealt a significant blow with key players ruled out due to injuries ahead of their home season. Will O'Rourke is sidelined for at least three months with a back stress fracture, missing crucial T20 matches and series against powerhouses like Australia, England, and the West Indies.

Team captain Mitch Santner is undergoing abdominal surgery and remains uncertain for the T20 series against Australia. Key all-rounder Glenn Phillips is recovering from a groin injury, and opening batsman Finn Allen is out following foot surgery.

Coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment but extended his support to the players, highlighting their importance to the team. Santner's inclusion in the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee series depends on his recovery, with the team hopeful of his return after rehabilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

Stress Fracture Sidelines Rising Kiwi Bowler Will O'Rourke

 New Zealand
2
Free Entry Announced for Exciting Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

Free Entry Announced for Exciting Asia Cup Hockey Tournament

 India
3
Rahul Gandhi's Generosity Transforms Mountain Man's Legacy

Rahul Gandhi's Generosity Transforms Mountain Man's Legacy

 India
4
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Allegations

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Antisemitic Attack Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025