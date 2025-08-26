Indian Boxers Set Sights on World Championships with Sheffield Training Camp

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has strategically deployed a formidable 27-member Indian boxing contingent to Sheffield, UK, to participate in a high-intensity training camp. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to provide Indian boxers with international exposure and optimal preparation for the forthcoming World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, as announced by the BFI on Tuesday.

Included in the squad are nine male and eight female boxers, accompanied by eight coaches and two staff members. They will soon be joined by additional boxers and a support staff member by August 28. The Sheffield camp, hosted at the prestigious English Institute of Sport, offers Indian athletes unparalleled sparring and training opportunities alongside top international counterparts. The team's final preparations will take them to Liverpool on September 2.

Coaching the men's team are Dharmender Yadav, Torak Kharpran, Jai Singh Patil, and Abhishek Sah, while the women's squad benefits from the expertise of Chandralal, Mohammed Aitesamuddin, Geeta Chanu, and Radia Devi. The BFI's proactive move to integrate the Indian boxers into this UK camp underscores its commitment to fostering an environment where athletes can seamlessly adapt and thrive on the global stage.

The World Championships, scheduled from September 4 to September 14 in Liverpool, will feature top Indian contenders, including Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain and renowned boxer Nikhat Zareen. This announcement follows a rigorous selection process conducted last month at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

