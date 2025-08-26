Devank Dalal Leads Bengal Warriorz with Unparalleled Determination

On Tuesday, Bengal Warriorz announced the appointment of star raider Devank Dalal as their captain for the 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League. Accompanying him in leadership is veteran defender Nitesh Kumar, now the defence captain.

Dalal, notable for his Rs 2.205 crore contract as the most expensive Indian signing, enters the season following a record-breaking 301 raid points in Season 11. This achievement comes just two years after overcoming a significant skull injury. Nitesh, renowned for surpassing 100 tackle points in a single PKL season, brings over 400 career tackles to strengthen Bengal's defence.

Expressing his commitment, Dalal stated, "I've fought hard to be back on this stage, and I want to lead with that same determination." His strategy focuses on fostering stability and guidance for younger players. Meanwhile, Head Coach Naveen Kumar emphasized the duo's strong attack and defence as key leadership elements for the team, which aims to showcase bold kabaddi this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)