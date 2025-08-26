Sift Kaur Samra Shines at Asian Shooting Championships, Clinches Gold

Sift Kaur Samra delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Shooting Championships, claiming the individual gold in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions. With a world record score of 459.2, she narrowly defeated China's Yang Yujie. This victory marks her fourth gold in the championships.

Samra's leadership extended to the team event, where she, along with Anjum Moudgil and Ashi Chouksey, secured the top podium finish. The trio scored an aggregate of 1753 points, edging out competitors from Japan and South Korea. India's medal tally now stands at 20, placing them second, just behind China.

The championships also saw impressive performances from junior Indian shooters. Anushka Thokur clinched gold in the junior women's 50m rifle event, while Arya Vansh Tyagi won silver in junior men's trap. India's junior teams excelled across events, adding to the country's gold medal haul.

