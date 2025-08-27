Anisimova Marches Forward: A Stellar U.S. Open Debut

Amanda Anisimova made an impressive start in her U.S. Open campaign, securing a first-round win against Kimberly Birrell with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Tuesday.

The eighth seed and American player looks to build on her successful season, which saw her win a WTA 1000 title and reach the Wimbledon final.

Reflecting on past challenges and her current form, Anisimova emphasizes using her Top-10 ranking to boost her confidence, rather than letting it add pressure.