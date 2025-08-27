Left Menu

Naomi Osaka's Comeback: Storming the U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka showcased her championship form at the U.S. Open by defeating Greet Minnen 6-3, 6-4. With seven aces and a perfect break point conversion rate, Osaka was efficient and formidable on the court. Her ambition is high, aiming to become the first mother to win a Grand Slam since 2011.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 06:24 IST
Naomi Osaka's Comeback: Storming the U.S. Open
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka displayed her stellar form reminiscent of her past championship victories, as she triumphed over Belgium's Greet Minnen at the U.S. Open. The match, concluding at 6-3, 6-4, was a testament to Osaka's formidable power and precision.

Osaka, a two-time U.S. Open champion, kept her cool and delivered seven aces, maintaining a flawless conversion rate on break points. Although Minnen had a brief lead at 4-3 in the second set, her 30 unforced errors eventually tipped the match in Osaka's favor.

With her eyes on the Grand Slam title, Osaka looks beyond her upcoming match against American Hailey Baptiste. Her recent performances indicate that she may be on track to become the first mother to win a Grand Slam singles title since Kim Clijsters in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

Dollar Stumbles Amid Fed Independence Concerns

 Global
2
Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

Federal Funding Standoff: English Proficiency Requirements for Truckers

 Global
3
SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

SpaceX Triumphs with Starship's Historic Payload Deployment

 United States
4
Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

Boeing Defense Standoff: Union Strike Halts Negotiations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025