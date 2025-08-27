Venus Williams: A Triumphant Return to the U.S. Open

Venus Williams is making her much-anticipated return to Grand Slam tennis by participating in the U.S. Open women's doubles event alongside 2021 singles runner-up Leylah Fernandez. The tennis icon was granted a wild-card entry into the competition, marking her first major tournament appearance in two years.

Williams, now 45 years old, made a comeback to professional tennis in July after a 16-month absence due to health issues, including surgery for uterine fibroids. Although she faced early exits in her recent mixed doubles and singles matches, her resilient performance drew admiration from fans who were thrilled to see her back on the court.

Known for her tenacity, Williams has previously claimed seven Grand Slam singles titles and 14 major doubles titles with her sister Serena. She expressed relief at playing without pain, noting the mental struggle of competing while unhealthy. Williams and Fernandez will face the sixth-seeded pair in their upcoming doubles match.

(With inputs from agencies.)