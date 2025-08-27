Neeraj Chopra Eyes Top Spot at Zurich Diamond League Final 2025

Neeraj Chopra, India's celebrated javelin thrower and two-time Olympic medallist, is gearing up for the highly anticipated Diamond League Final 2025. The event is set to unfold at Zurich's iconic Letzigrund Stadium, with Chopra's javelin throw event scheduled for 11:15 PM IST on Thursday, according to Olympics.com.

Chopra made history in 2022 as the first Indian to win a Diamond League event when the final took place in Zurich. Despite strong performances in subsequent editions in Eugene and Brussels, where he finished as runner-up, the Indian ace is eyeing the top spot this year.

The Zurich Final wraps up a competitive Diamond League season, featuring 14 preliminary legs. Chopra has competed in two meets this year, notably breaking a national record in Doha. Absent from the Silesia and Brussels legs, Chopra will face a formidable line-up in Zurich, including reigning champion Anderson Peters and world leader Julian Weber.