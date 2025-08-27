Left Menu

Sinner Triumphs at US Open 2025, Eyes Grand Slam Finals

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner comfortably defeated Vit Kopriva in straight sets at the US Open 2025, advancing to the next round. Sinner aims to reach the finals of all major tournaments in a calendar year, a feat achieved by only three others. Recent health concerns notwithstanding, he remains optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:40 IST
Sinner Triumphs at US Open 2025, Eyes Grand Slam Finals
World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner (Photo: Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner secured an easy victory against unseeded Vit Kopriva at the US Open 2025, winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the next round. Demonstrating his dominance, the defending champion finished the match in just 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Sinner's progress marks his ambitious quest to become the fourth man ever to reach the finals of all four major tournaments within a single year. Expressing optimism after the game, Sinner conveyed his happiness regarding his current health and readiness to compete at the highest level. "I'm very happy about today's performance," he stated.

Last week, Sinner faced a setback at the Cincinnati Open 2025, where World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz claimed victory as Sinner retired after succumbing to health issues. Despite this, the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz continues to intrigue fans, with Alcaraz showing genuine concern for his competitor's well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

Global Markets Jitter Amid Political Drama and Fed Turmoil

 Global
2
Seized Cache: West Tripura Police Crack Down on Firearms

Seized Cache: West Tripura Police Crack Down on Firearms

 India
3
Exterro Revolutionizes Data Risk Management with Agentic AI Innovation

Exterro Revolutionizes Data Risk Management with Agentic AI Innovation

 India
4
Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season

Duleep Trophy: A Fresh Start for India's Cricket Season

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025