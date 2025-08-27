Sinner Triumphs at US Open 2025, Eyes Grand Slam Finals

World No. 1 tennis player Jannik Sinner secured an easy victory against unseeded Vit Kopriva at the US Open 2025, winning 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 to advance to the next round. Demonstrating his dominance, the defending champion finished the match in just 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Sinner's progress marks his ambitious quest to become the fourth man ever to reach the finals of all four major tournaments within a single year. Expressing optimism after the game, Sinner conveyed his happiness regarding his current health and readiness to compete at the highest level. "I'm very happy about today's performance," he stated.

Last week, Sinner faced a setback at the Cincinnati Open 2025, where World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz claimed victory as Sinner retired after succumbing to health issues. Despite this, the rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz continues to intrigue fans, with Alcaraz showing genuine concern for his competitor's well-being.

